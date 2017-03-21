Biological Man Who ‘Identifies’ and Competes as a Woman Crushes Competition in Australian Weightlifting Event

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A New Zealand man has discovered the secret to dominating women’s weightlifting: identify as a woman while remaining a biological man, and then out lift all the biological women in the competition.

That strategy worked famously for Laurel Hubbard, a biological man identifying as a woman who used his biological advantages to run away with the Australian International weightlifting competition in Melbourne, where Hubbard set four new records while leaving the competition in the dust.

Some competitors congratulated Hubbard after the event, while others felt less inclined to do so. Bronze medalist Kaitlyn Fassina said, “She is who she is. That’s the way the politics…and what the New Zealanders have decided. I can’t say much more than that. She is seen as female and that’s the way it is.”

Nor was Fassina alone. Two-time Olympian Deborah Acason said, “If I was in that category I wouldn’t feel like I was in an equal situation. I just feel that if it’s not even why are we doing the sport?”

According to The Daily Wire, Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand President Garry Marshall asserted that he had to abide by OWNZ rules. Marshall said, “She competed as a long time for a man and her efforts were very strong.

“That strength has remained with her, despite testosterone. That point is not recognized by the science and some of our competitors would say that’s not fair.”

Of course, some did say it was unfair. Not that any of it mattered.

