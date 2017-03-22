Charles Barkley Mocks Shaq’s Flat Earth Confusion with Hilarious Story

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Shaquille O’Neal, you have brought this upon yourself.

After joining Kyrie Irving in stating his belief that he too thinks the Earth is flat, (Yes, do not adjust your clocks, this is 2017) Shaquille O’Neal drew friendly-fire from fellow NBA legend Charles Barkley.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Shaq’s “Inside The NBA” co-host Charles Barkley knocked the Big Aristotle down a peg for his circle-denying podcast rant. Not only that, Barkley told the story of another instance of Shaq’s interstellar confusion:

Here’s the video of that particular episode of “Inside The NBA”:

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn