President Trump to Appear on Golf Channel Tribute to Jack Nicklaus

CBS News

by Robert J. Marlow22 Mar 20170

It’s well known President Trump loves gold. Well, he will be displaying that affinity once again, when he appears on a three-night Golf Channel tribute to the legendary golfer, “The Golden Bear,” Jack Nicklaus.

A well-known golf enthusiast, Trump, who claims to have won several club championships, will join the premier golf network in a salute to arguably the greatest golfer who ever walked the planet.

Bloomberg reports that the program on Nicklaus, titled “Jack,” will air on Sunday, April 9 at 9 p.m.ET.

The 45th president of the United States asserts in the special that, “People like Jack, they have a desire to win. They never give up, they never quit. He’s a man that’s led a truly exemplary life; his family, his work ethic, his championship status. He’s a very exceptional man.”

During NBCUniversal’s 2016 Summer Press Day, golf’s all-time record holder for major championships praised Trump, when the New York billionaire was running for the nation’s highest office: “I have known Donald for a long time, through the game of golf. He’s been very supportive of a lot of things I have done.” Nicklaus added, “I think he’s going to be good in the office, going to do a good job.

“But, I’m very supportive of all our presidents.”


