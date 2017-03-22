President Trump to Appear on Golf Channel Tribute to Jack Nicklaus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It’s well known President Trump loves gold . Well, he will be displaying that affinity once again, when he appears on a three-night Golf Channel tribute to the legendary golfer, “The Golden Bear,” Jack Nicklaus.

A well-known golf enthusiast, Trump, who claims to have won several club championships, will join the premier golf network in a salute to arguably the greatest golfer who ever walked the planet.

Bloomberg reports that the program on Nicklaus, titled “Jack,” will air on Sunday, April 9 at 9 p.m.ET.

The 45th president of the United States asserts in the special that, “People like Jack, they have a desire to win. They never give up, they never quit. He’s a man that’s led a truly exemplary life; his family, his work ethic, his championship status. He’s a very exceptional man.”

During NBCUniversal’s 2016 Summer Press Day, golf’s all-time record holder for major championships praised Trump, when the New York billionaire was running for the nation’s highest office: “I have known Donald for a long time, through the game of golf. He’s been very supportive of a lot of things I have done.” Nicklaus added, “I think he’s going to be good in the office, going to do a good job.

“But, I’m very supportive of all our presidents.”