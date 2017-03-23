Gov. Sarah Palin Slams Colin Kaepernick’s Donation to Meals On Wheels as Shameless ‘Political Stunt’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Calling it a shameless, self-promotional “political stunt,” former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin’s website is not impressed with San Francisco 49ers second-string quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s $50K donation to the Meals On Wheels program.

Palin’s website slammed Kaepernick’s donation saying, “SERIOUSLY? Colin Kaepernick Just Pulled ANOTHER Political Stunt.”

Along with its knock against Kaepernick, the article written by website contributor Mary Kate Knorr noted that Donald Trump did not defund the Meals On Wheels program, gossip site TMZ reported.

The player, who spent the past NFL season protesting against the country by refusing to stand for the playing of the national anthem, recently declared himself a free agent but has thus far been unable to find a new team to continue his pro football career.

The Palin article specifically cited the player’s protests.

“His last stunt cost him the respect of most NFL officials, as teams across the country have chosen not to offer Kaepernick a contract following his kneeling-during-the-National-Anthem stunt last year,” the piece insisted.

Kaepernick did make his donation after liberals and the media began claiming that President Trump’s budget plan defunded the charitable program that feeds tens of thousands of needy Americans.

But, despite the media’s claims that Trump was taking money away from the program, a closer examination of the president’s budget revealed he wasn’t actually proposing any cuts to the program at all.

Ultimately, after TMZ highlighted the Palin article, for an unexplained reason the piece was pulled down from the former governor’s website.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.