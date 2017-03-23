High School Tries Shaming Boy, Demanding He ‘Tolerate’ Undressing with Girls to ‘Make it Natural’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A teenage boy and his parents have filed a lawsuit against a Pennsylvania high school saying that administrators tried to shame the boy for being “intolerant” and demanded that he undress with girls in the school locker room to “make it seem natural.”

The lawsuit, filed by Alliance Defending Freedom and Independence Law Center (ILC), is alleging that the Boyertown Area School District in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, sexually harassed the plaintiff, CBS News reported.

“No school should rob any student of this legally protected personal privacy,” said ILC attorney Randall Wenger. “We trust that our children won’t be forced into emotionally vulnerable situations like this when they are in the care of our schools because it’s a school’s duty to protect and respect the bodily privacy and dignity of all students.”

“My client is standing up not only for himself but for others who feel bullied,” Wenger added.

The student alleges that he became uncomfortable when a biologically female student claiming to be a transgender “boy” began undressing next to him in a school locker room.

The plaintiff and several other boys reported their feelings to the school’s assistant principal, but were verbally assaulted by the school official for being “intolerant.”

“Dr. Foley [the assistant principal] told [the plaintiff] to ‘tolerate’ it and to make it as ‘natural’ as he possibly can,” the lawsuit states.

“It’s an egregious violation for the school to just brush off these students and tell them that their feelings don’t matter and to make it ‘as natural as they possibly can’,” attorney Wenger insisted.

ILC also states that the school never brought any discussion on a transgender policy to either parents or the school board before allowing the transgender student into the boys’ locker room.

