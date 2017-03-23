Skip to content

Jim Ross’ Wife Jan, 55, Dies From Injuries Sustained In Vespa Accident

by Dylan Gwinn23 Mar 20170

Jan Ross, wife of Hall of Fame WWE Announcer Jim Ross, died on Wednesday night after she suffered multiple skull fractures in an accident on Tuesday. Ross sent this tweet out Wednesday night to deliver the tragic news:

The public largely became aware of Jan Ross’ accident by way of a heartfelt appeal sent by Jim Ross on Twitter shortly after her accident on Tuesday:

According to Larry Brown Sports, “Jan was riding her Vespa home from the gym without a helmet and was hit from behind by a car driven by a 17-year-old. She suffered multiple skull fractures and went into emergency surgery.”

Jan Ross was 55 years old.

