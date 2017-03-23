Kristi Yamaguchi Tells Nancy Kerrigan to ‘Break A Leg,’ Twitter Reacts Accordingly

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kristi Yamaguchi is either an extremely gracious woman with nothing but the best of intentions, or is literally a Jedi-level master in the dark arts of Twitter savagery.

You be the judge.

Yamaguchi, a former Olympian and former competitor on “Dancing with the Stars,” sent out words of encouragement (we think) to fellow former Olympian and current DWTS competitor Nancy Kerrigan.

Yamaguchi said on Twitter:

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! #DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

Lest we forget, Kerrigan had her leg clubbed at the behest of Tonya Harding, just before competition at the 1994 Olympics.

In light of this, Twitter users reacted to Yamaguchi’s tweet the way you would expect Twitter users to react:

That may or may not have been a good choice of words. O.o@kristiyamaguchi @GayPatriot @NancyAKerrigan — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) March 22, 2017

For her part, Kerrigan accepted Yamaguchi’s well-wishes graciously:

Just was looking at this, I am adjusting to new contacts…#oops! Thank you @kristiyamaguchi for the advise! It definitely is helping! #dwts https://t.co/UPeeSFZ1xG — Nancy Kerrigan (@NancyAKerrigan) March 22, 2017

In truth, there’s no evidence of bad blood between Yamaguchi and Kerrigan. So, there’s no reason to believe Yamaguchi was anything but sincere in her post.

But maybe a little proof-reading before tweeting next time?

