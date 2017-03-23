Skip to content

Kristi Yamaguchi Tells Nancy Kerrigan to ‘Break A Leg,’ Twitter Reacts Accordingly

Twitter

by Dylan Gwinn23 Mar 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kristi Yamaguchi is either an extremely gracious woman with nothing but the best of intentions, or is literally a Jedi-level master in the dark arts of Twitter savagery.

You be the judge.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Yamaguchi, a former Olympian and former competitor on “Dancing with the Stars,” sent out words of encouragement (we think) to fellow former Olympian and current DWTS competitor Nancy Kerrigan.

Yamaguchi said on Twitter:

Lest we forget, Kerrigan had her leg clubbed at the behest of Tonya Harding, just before competition at the 1994 Olympics.

In light of this, Twitter users reacted to Yamaguchi’s tweet the way you would expect Twitter users to react:

For her part, Kerrigan accepted Yamaguchi’s well-wishes graciously:

In truth, there’s no evidence of bad blood between Yamaguchi and Kerrigan. So, there’s no reason to believe Yamaguchi was anything but sincere in her post.

But maybe a little proof-reading before tweeting next time?

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.