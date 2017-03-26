Dad Uses Sign at NBA Game to Troll Son’s Lackluster Grades

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sometimes a little tough love is all it takes.

What a father at a Cavaliers game did to his son on Friday night certainly qualified. During the Cavaliers-Hornets game a fan, or more to the point, a father, held up a sign targeted at a very specific audience:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The son is not only denied the chance to see the greatest basketball player on the face of the Earth, but now his harsh lesson on the importance of academia has turned into a cacophony of internet mockery:

Still can’t believe this sign that this father was holding up during the Cavs game pic.twitter.com/SYWlYRzgAd — Mike Mugavero (@mi_mug11) March 25, 2017

Maybe if dad knew how to use punctuation, he’d be able to help Thomas get his grades back up. https://t.co/3EJKTpJcrR — Adam Smoot, Tbh. (@adamsmoot) March 25, 2017

Hopefully young Thomas takes all this attention and tough love the right way, and one day looks back on this as the moment which launched his career in neurosurgery.

If he doesn’t take it the right way, there will be a lot of very awkward Thanksgivings in the years ahead.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn