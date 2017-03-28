President Trump Declines Invite to Throw Out First Pitch at Nats Game

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Early on Tuesday rumors began circulating that President Donald Trump was in talks with the Washington Nationals to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day this month. But, it appears the White House has decided to turn down the invitation.

According to a Politico report, the White House made plans with the DC-based team to take the mound for the ceremonial first pitch in the Opening Day game against the Miami Marlins. The report came from Luke Russert, who heard about the discussion from his perch in Florida.

But, before end of day, others began reporting that the White House already put the kibosh on the plan.

Washington Post sports columnist Barry Svrluga took to his Twitter account to report that Trump won’t be tossing that first pitch after all.

Nats say the White House has declined invitation for President Trump to throw out ceremonial first pitch Opening Day. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) March 28, 2017

The Donald has done some throwing in the past. In 1992 he and then-girlfriend Marla Maples appeared at Pilot Field in Buffalo to toss the pigskin around. He looked pretty good doing it, too.

