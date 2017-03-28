Robert Kraft: Brady Says He Could Play For ‘Six or Seven More Years’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tom Brady will turn 40 before the start of the 2017 season. If he plays for another six or seven years, he’ll retire at the age of 46 or 47. And, that will be just fine, according to Patriots Owner Robert Kraft.

Speaking to media at the NFL annual meetings, Kraft told reporters that Brady has attached a number to his remaining years in the league. Kraft said, “As recently as two, three days ago, he assured me he’s willing to play six or seven more years. At the level he performed at, there’s no one that would be happier than me. And our fan base.”

The operative term there, obviously, is “at the level he performed at.” It’s nearly impossible to imagine a quarterback being able to even play at the age of 46 or 47. To imagine one performing at or about the level Brady has, borders on the insane.

Speaking about his head coach’s future, Kraft said, “I hope he coaches ‘til his 80s.’ I see Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch, and they’re in their 80s and they’re performing at a high level. We’ve got to keep Bill healthy.”

If either of those two things happen, Brady playing at a Super Bowl level until his mid-forties or Belichick coaching at a Murdoch level into his 80’s, the NFL might want to consider shutting down for the next generation.

