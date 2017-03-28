Tom Brady: ‘Trying to Beat Jordan Spieth at Golf Like Trying to Arm Wrestle the Rock’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NFL legend Tom Brady laced up his golf spikes to tee it up with future PGA legend Jordan Spieth at Augusta National, as the 23-year-old former Masters winner prepares to hopefully slip on a second green jacket next week at The Masters Championship

Joining the two American heroes was Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Augusta National member Jimmy Dunne. The six-time Super Bowl winner unveiled one Instagram photo of the high-profile foursome on the crest of Ben Hogan’s Bridge, all of them wearing—naturally—Under Armour golf shoes.

In Tom Brady's latest post, he's golfing at Augusta with Jordan Spieth & @UnderArmour CEO, Kevin Plank. pic.twitter.com/nAsBDWOomS — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 27, 2017

Outfitted in the new Spieth One golf spikes, Brady captioned the photo: “Trying to beat @jordanspieth in golf is like trying to arm wrestle @therock… #DreamBig #NeverGiveUp”

When the need for a #shoepicture calls, you answer the bell. #LetOurPowersCombine A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

SportsDay reported that the photo offered multi-layers of symbolism:

Think about it: Spieth posing with ol’ No. 12 Brady atop hole No. 12’s famed Hogan Bridge? And that bridge allows players to navigate over Rae’s Creek, into which Spieth last year hit two balls on Sunday en route to a quadruple-bogey 7 that served as the defining blows during his blown five-shot lead on the back nine?

At the expense of the young golfer’s historic collapse, relatively unknown British golfer Danny Willet went on to win the tournament by three strokes after firing a final round 67. Spieth hobbled in on the back nine, finishing the day with a 73 and tied for 2nd with UK stalwart Lee Westwood.

On a side note, all eyes are still on Tiger Woods to see if he will make it to the first tee at “the tradition like not other” next Thursday. If you can believe Instagram chatter, Tiger Woods has been practicing with his swing coach Chris Como and has not ruled out his showing up to Augusta.

“If you can believe what you read on social media, his coach has been down there with him in Palm Beach and he has been hitting lot of golf balls,” Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee stated on Tuesday during a media conference call. “The way I understand it, he has been practicing quite diligently. It wouldn’t surprise me if Tiger shows up at Augusta National.”

Woods said last week on Good Morning America, “I’m trying everything to be able to get back and play.” He added, “I love that event. It’s meant so much to me in my life. It has so much history and meaning to me, I’d love to get back.”

Of course, if Tiger won next week it would be his 5th Masters Championship win, which would make it kind of “old hat” for the 41-year-old. Or in this case, you might say “old green jacket.”