Troubled QB Johnny Manziel Signals His NFL Comeback

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel who was dumped over his personal troubles, recently posted a photo to social media signaling his impending return to pro football.

Manziel took to his Instagam account to tell fans he is “revitalized” and looking forward to “Exciting times.” Manziel ended his post with the hashtag, “#ComebackSZN.”

Exciting times, revitalized #ComebackSZN @georgewhitfieldjr A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

There have been rumors that the one-time Heisman Trophy winner could be headed to the New Orleans Saints, but there has yet been no confirmation, according to The Smoker Room.

Manziel was released by the Browns in 2015 after having received multiple chances to address his drug and alcohol abuse problems, and to abandon his hard-partying ways.

Every NFL team took a pass on Manziel for the 2016 season, despite the league’s decision to reinstate him after Texas prosecutors dropped domestic violence charges filed against him late in 2015. Along with the dismissal of the charges, Manziel agreed to attend counseling and will remain under court supervision. But, since that time he has been sitting on the sidelines waiting for yet another chance to take the field.

