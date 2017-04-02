Breitbart’s Bracket Predicted Gonzaga-UNC Final; in 99th Percentile

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gonzaga and UNC won Final Four games Saturday to set up the championship game predicted by Breitbart Sports on March 14, meaning if you simply filled out all 62 lines as instructed in that post you find yourself in the 99th percentile of the 18 million brackets submitted to ESPN and very likely in first place in your office pool.

The only variation of the overall bracket that ended up better involved the one based purely on the rankings at Value Add Basketball, which also pegged South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell as the top player in the country, even though not one of the 65 reporters voting for AP Player of the Year chose him. Thornwell backed the ranking by scoring over 100 points in four games to lead 7-seed South Carolina to its first Final Four before the flu wiped him out this week and Gonzaga handed the Gamecocks a narrow loss on Saturday.

If Gonzaga beats UNC, as predicted in that first post, then the suggested bracket will pass more than half of the current top 100 ballots submitted among the 18 million submitted to ESPN.

While the prediction may not be as important as the September 9 mass email I sent out predicting Trump would lose the popular vote by three percent but get more than 290 electoral votes to become president, it is good to see that a good balance of analytics and common sense understanding can be the best predictor in sports as well as politics.

Here are the Breitbart brackets: