Obama White House Photog Pokes Trump on Instagram for Not Throwing Out First Pitch

President Donald Trump declined an offer from the Washington Nationals to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day. Previous presidents, such as Barack Obama and George W. Bush, had accepted the invites when offered.
Over the weekend, Pete Souza, former White House photographer to President Obama, decided to poke Donald Trump on Instagram. Souza posted a photo of former President Obama warming up for his Opening Day first pitch, a presumed reminder that Obama didn’t decline the offer:
While President Trump did decline the Nationals offer to throw out the first pitch, Citizen Trump did throw out the first pitch for the Red Sox back in 2006.
