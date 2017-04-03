‘Will Fight for Food,’ UFC Fighter Stands in Street Begging for Someone to Fight Him

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has taken the term “looking for a fight” to a whole new level.

Covington holds an impressive 6-1 record in the UFC Octagon, and an 11-1 record overall. Naturally, the 170-pounder seeks to build on that record, get some more high profile fights, and eventually a shot at a championship. Yet, pickings have proved slim for Covington since winning his third fight in a row back in December. Covington has even resorted to taunting other competitors in his weight class, in order to get a fight.

However, with the trash talk having landed him no closer to the fight he wants, Covington has switched tactics and started begging. No really, he’s standing in the street begging.

According to MMA Junkie, unorthodox self-promotion is nothing new for Covington, such as this attempt to persuade Rafael dos Anjos to fight, by compiling a bunch of phony emails:

Looks like the little diva @RdosAnjosMMA left his email open in an Apple Store. pic.twitter.com/I0r2e1fNZp — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 16, 2017

And, this shot fired at all the fighters Covington believes are avoiding him:

Just want to take this time to say F U to all the ranked @ufc welterweights dodging me and robbing me of a brighter future! — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 30, 2017

If Covington’s tactic works, these Mayweather-MacGregor negotiations could become really interesting.

