Former Oklahoma Football Player Allegedly Pimped Out Former OU Cheerleader

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A former University of Oklahoma football player was arrested last month for pimping out a former Oklahoma cheerleader.

Lance “LJ” Moore, 22, a one-time defensive back at OU allegedly pimped out Micah Madison Parker, 23, according to KOKH in Oklahoma City.

The unraveling of the unholy alliance between the two began after Parker allegedly solicited an undercover officer for sex in exchange for $200. According to reports, the officer set up a meeting with Parker via the website Backpage.com.

Authorities linked Moore to Parker through social media messages and calls. In the process of analyzing that correspondence, police came to believe that Moore was involved in Parker’s prostitution.

According to the New York Post, “Parker was taken to the Oklahoma City Jail on complaints of destruction of evidence, offering to engage in acts of prostitution, in addition to two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Moore was booked on pandering, aiding and abetting prostitution, possession of marijuana and possession of a dangerous substance.”

Also, according to the Post, Parker is actually the daughter of OU’s cheerleading coach. Moore played one year for the Sooners, 2013.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn