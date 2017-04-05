Top-Ranked Dustin Johnson Could Miss Masters After Fall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Augusta (United States) (AFP) – World number one Dustin Johnson could miss the Masters after injuring his lower back in a fall Wednesday on a staircase at a rented home.

The American star, who has not withdrawn from the year’s first major championship starting Thursday, was the oddsmakers’ favorite after winning his past three starts.

“Dustin Johnson’s availability for The Masters is in jeopardy after the World’s No. 1 golfer injured his lower back following a fall on a staircase,” his agent David Winkle said.

“At roughly 3:00 p.m. today, Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home,” he added.

Winkle said the US Open champion “landed very hard on his lower back” and was taking anti-inflammatory medication an using ice treatment in the hope of being able to play in the tournament.

Johnson is scheduled to tee off for his first round at 2:03 p.m. Thursday, the last tee time of the day.

Johnson is no stranger to freak accidents as he withdrew from The Masters in 2012 after his agent said he injured his back lifting a jet-ski.