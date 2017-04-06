Jeb Bush, Derek Jeter, and Others Among Those Attempting to Purchase Florida Marlins

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jeb Bush will reportedly put in a bid to become the next owner of the Miami Marlins. However, the former Florida governor won’t be alone in his quest to purchase the team. Other bidders include former Yankee Derek Jeter, and another group supported by Goldman Sachs.

According to Fox Business, the Marlins are expected to sell for anywhere from $800 million to $1.6 billion dollars.

Bush has joined with Citigroup to help advance his bid, while Jeter has backing from former Morgan Stanley Brokerage Chief Gregory Fleming.

According to USA Today, current Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has already tried to sell the team, and at one point had a “handshake agreement” in place with Charles Kushner, father of White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner. However, that deal fell through after the Kushner family learned that Loria was under consideration by the Trump Administration for an ambassadorship.

According to Baseball Reference, “(Jeter) made over $265 million in his career from salary alone.” That kind of cash, along with financing from others, could put Jeter ahead of the pack. During a process that, according to one baseball executive, will be won by “whoever has the most cash.”

Jeb Bush would not be the first Bush to become an owner of a major league franchise. George W. Bush owned the Texas Rangers prior to his election to the White House in 2000.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn