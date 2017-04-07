Alleged Sports Site Deadspin Triggered by Trump Attacking Syria

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Deadspin, a sports site, took time away from sports to attack President Donald Trump and the U.S. military after Trump ordered an air strike in Syria. The site was triggered by the U.S. military sending out photos showing it is doing its job, and apparently hinted that the photos are “propaganda.”

The April 6 entry was essentially a “breaking news” posting, revealing that President Trump had launched an air strike on a Syrian air force base during the evening.

The post featured official announcements and the president’s comments on the air strike from Mar-a-Lago.

But, along with the real news, Deadspin added that the “Syrian war” is propaganda and then went on to post a few tweets showing the U.S. military’s missile strikes.

Impact crater associated with April 4 chemical weapons strike, per Pentagon pic.twitter.com/XNAP8cSNxh — Tim Mak (@timkmak) April 7, 2017

NEW: Photos from the Pentagon show Tomahawk missile launches in the Syrian strike pic.twitter.com/5xVdudo5oA — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 7, 2017

In a separate report, the sports site elaborated on the “propaganda,” slamming CNN’s James Marks by calling him a “war propagandist.”

In a piece headlined, “CNN War Propagandist Promotes Syrian Attacks: ‘This Is Not Like Kentucky Basketball’,” Deadspin writer Tim Burke slammed Marks as being “excited” for a war in Syria.

Resident CNN war flack James “Spider” Marks excitedly promised an extended war against Syria, as the visibly engorged retired U.S. Army major general contrasted tonight’s use of more than 50 Tomahawk missiles against John Calipari’s Kentucky basketball program, stating that “this is not […] one and done.” Of course not. The sum of money paid to Karl-Anthony Towns to this point ($13.5 million) would only pay for eight Tomahawk missiles.

The site also featured a piece entitled, “We’re The Only Ones Who Can Stop This War,” and another called, “How Six Years Of Civil War Led To The U.S. Bombing A Syrian Airfield,” two more articles devoid of any connection to sports.

Sports news must not be something Deadspin is much interested in these days.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.