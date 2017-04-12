WWE Wrestler Glenn Jacobs, Aka Kane, Will Run as Republican for County Mayor in Tennessee

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

He’ll probably have to leave his throat slash and signature tombstone pile drive finishing move behind, but Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE wrestler Kane, has decided to trade in his mask and flame pants for a coat and tie.

On Tuesday, Jacobs announced his campaign to run for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. No stranger to walk-up music, given his profession, Jacobs strutted to the podium to the chorus of Brooks and Dunn’s “Only in America.”

A Republican and insurance firm owner, Jacobs praised the East Tennessee region he hopes to preside over. “This is a great place to work, live, and raise a family,” Jacobs told the crowd. “I want to do my part to make sure it remains a great place and that our future is as bright as ever.”

Jacobs will have some competition in the race. According to USA Today, “Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas has also formerly announced his candidacy. On Monday, Knox County Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones filed paperwork naming a treasurer for a possible run for mayor.”

The Knox County mayoral election will take place in 2018.

