Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Arrested for Allegedly Carrying Gun at Airport

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer receiver Louis Murphy was arrested Wednesday morning after a concealed firearm was allegedly discovered at a Tampa International Airport TSA checkpoint.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, “Murphy was arrested at 9:10 a.m” after the firearm was discovered at a security checkpoint.

Authorities did not release details about the firearm or how it was being carried.

NBC Sports reports Murphy was released Wednesday afternoon on a $2,000 bond.

Murphy played 17 games with the Buccaneers during the 2014-2015 season. Before that, he played for the Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants. The Buccaneers released him last year due to injuries.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.