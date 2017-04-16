Tragedy: Former NFL Star Todd Heap Accidentally Kills 3-Year-Old Daughter While Moving Truck

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former NFL tight end Todd Heap accidentally killed his 3-year-old daughter Friday afternoon, while moving his truck.

According to police, Heap was moving his truck forward in his driveway when the accident occurred, and the child died at a local hospital. The incident occurred in Mesa, Arizona, in a community called Las Sendas.

Police report that Heap showed no signs of impairment.

Heap, a first-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2001, played ten seasons in Baltimore before playing two seasons with the Cardinals in his native Arizona, and then retiring in 2012. Both former teams released statements expressing sorrow and support for Heap and his family.

The Ravens said in a statement, “We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorrow Todd and Ashley’s family feels right now. This is knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy. Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community. We believe their deep faith and tremendous support from friends and family will help them through this unimaginable time.”

The Cardinals statement read, “Our hearts go out to Todd, Ashley and the Heap family. It is a grief that is beyond words and one which no family should ever experience. Hopefully the prayers, love and support of their incredible group of friends and family provide them comfort that along with their strong faith will lead them through this unspeakably difficult time.”

Heap hails from Mesa, and played his college football for Arizona State prior to getting drafted by the Ravens.

