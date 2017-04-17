Dana White on Ronda Rousey: ‘I Would Guess She’s Not Coming Back’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

UFC President Dana White recently shed some light on Ronda Rousey’s future with the UFC.

Rousey, one of the most popular and highest-grossing fighters in UFC history, has pretty much remained quiet since her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

However, according to White, Rousey has spoken to him quite frequently since the Nunes fight. Yet, the subject of her return to the octagon is one that doesn’t come up.

“Ronda and I talk maybe once a week, once every two weeks,” White told the press, in comments transcribed by FOX Sports. “She has not said anything to me about a comeback.

“If I had to guess, I would guess that she would not come back.”

Though, that’s not to say Rousey doesn’t have other prospects. The most famous women’s fighter in the world has expressed interest in doing more television, and, according to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, seems to have an invite to join the WWE any time she wants.

After taking a vicious beating in her last two fights, which lasted 6 minutes and 47 seconds combined, scripted, fake fighting might not seem like such a bad idea.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn