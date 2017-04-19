ESPN Asks Man to Use His Photo, He Tells Them Off Over Their Treatment of Tom Brady

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Tom Brady fan and photographer named Abdul Dremali just became an instant Twitter star after giving some very specific advice about what ESPN could do to itself after a network staffer asked the man for permission to use a photo he took at the Boston Marathon.

On April 17, Dremali snapped a photo of a man “motivating the runners” at the Boston Marathon, then posted the image to Twitter.

this guy is at the #BostonMarathon right now motivating the runners. i love boston. pic.twitter.com/jOT6kmRJhK — abdul Ὠ (@Advil) April 17, 2017

It wasn’t long before several media operations asked him for permission to use the photo, one of which was ESPN.

But Dremali, whose Twitter page is headed by a series of photos of New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, was not much interested in allowing ESPN to borrow his photo for its own use. In fact, he had some very stark advice about what ESPN could do with itself.

i love twitter so much bro pic.twitter.com/y6JWttIr17 — abdul Ὠ (@Advil) April 17, 2017

Naturally, a lot of other Twitter users found Dremali’s reply to be hilarious.

