ESPN Asks Man to Use His Photo, He Tells Them Off Over Their Treatment of Tom Brady

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots reacts after a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas
AFP

by Warner Todd Huston19 Apr 20170

A Tom Brady fan and photographer named Abdul Dremali just became an instant Twitter star after giving some very specific advice about what ESPN could do to itself after a network staffer asked the man for permission to use a photo he took at the Boston Marathon.

On April 17, Dremali snapped a photo of a man “motivating the runners” at the Boston Marathon, then posted the image to Twitter.

It wasn’t long before several media operations asked him for permission to use the photo, one of which was ESPN.

But Dremali, whose Twitter page is headed by a series of photos of New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, was not much interested in allowing ESPN to borrow his photo for its own use. In fact, he had some very stark advice about what ESPN could do with itself.

Naturally, a lot of other Twitter users found Dremali’s reply to be hilarious.

