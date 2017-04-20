Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez’s Body Found With Bible Verse Written on His Forehead

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Authorities are now reporting that Aaron Hernandez had a verse from the Bible written on his forehead when he was found hanged with a bed sheet in his prison cell on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old former New England Patriots star was found dead in his jail cell only days after being pronounced not guilty in a second murder trial, the AP reported.

Officials now say that Hernandez had written a portion of John 3:16 across his forehead, the New York Daily News said.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,” the verse in question reads.

Prison officials also noted that the troubled player’s Bible was lying near his body and opened to the same verse.

Sources told the paper that an investigation had been launched to find out if Hernandez had somehow gotten hold of a synthetic marijuana called K2 on Tuesday night.

Even as Hernandez’s death was labeled a suicide, some of the ex-NFL player’s family and friends insisted that he would never has done such a thing to himself.

On Wednesday, his former lawyer, a sports agent, at least one of his former teammates, and his family all expressed doubts over the claim that Hernandez committed suicide. Some even speculated that he may have been murdered.

Despite being acquitted in his most recent murder case, Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2015 murder of Odin Lloyd.

