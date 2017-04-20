Trevor Noah Accidentally Makes Pro-Life Argument While Tweeting About Serena Williams Pregnancy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Daily Show Host Trevor Noah, who is no friend to the pro-life movement, inadvertently made a pro-life argument on Twitter Wednesday night while attempting a joke.

It all began when Fox Sports Radio sent out this tweet about Serena Williams having been pregnant while competing at the Australian Open:

Serena Williams is 20 weeks along in pregnancy. That means she won the Australian Open while pregnant. pic.twitter.com/ywTzWtEp4c — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) April 19, 2017

The timing of the Australian Open, and Serena’s pregnancy, means that Williams was two months pregnant when she won the Open. Very cool stuff, right? Trevor Noah thought so too.

So Serena cheated. Because that’s technically a doubles match. https://t.co/gkyBYlcHtQ — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) April 19, 2017

But wait, how could Serena’s fetus qualify her for a doubles tournament if it’s not a real life? Twitter didn’t take long to pounce on Noah’s unforced error:

@Trevornoah So, you’re saying the unborn baby is a person? Interesting… — Brian Galloway (@bhg70) April 19, 2017

@bhg70 @Trevornoah You know how they do… It’s a child when they want it but not when they don’t. Their only standards are double standards. #Progressives — Jay Lauritsen (@jay_lauritsen) April 19, 2017

@Trevornoah So you’re admitting that the thing in her womb is a person? Good to know… — RepublicanDore (@RepublicanDore) April 19, 2017

@Trevornoah Appreciate the pro-life joke, Trevor. That child is indeed a human life — DJ Jenkins (@DJJenkins) April 19, 2017

Noah better watch it if his rare instances of insight and humor will end up costing him points with his radical leftist employers. He might just want to stick with what he does best, and not be funny.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn