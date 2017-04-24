Top NFL Draft Prospect Caleb Brantley Charged With Punching a Woman in the Face

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Projected as a second-round selection in the upcoming 2017 NFL draft, Caleb Brantley now may be overlooked after legal authorities charged him with misdemeanor assault for punching a woman in the face.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Florida defensive tackle struck a woman who stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 pounds, with what police described as “the intensity of force far exceeding what was reasonable or necessary.”

The malicious act, according to The Big Lead, occurred after the woman pushed Brantley for making “crude” remarks to her. Considered by some to be an instant starter in the NFL, Brantley reacted to the push by hitting her so hard she fell unconscious and “sustained dental injuries that displaced a tooth and will require a root canal.”

Some might label Brantley as a good fit for the NFL, but this same kind of cowardly thug behavior prompted the NFL to permanently suspend Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice after a 2014 tape showed Rice knocking his then-fiancee unconscious in an elevator and dragging her out into the hallway.

In 2014, Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy was arrested for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend and threatening to kill her, both misdemeanors. In the same year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Ray McDonald was arrested on an accusation of felony domestic violence.

In 2015 there were 31 NFL players arrested for a variety of offenses including domestic violence, DUIs, guns and weapons charges, and animal abuse.