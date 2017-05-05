Blindsided!: Michael Oher Cited for Misdemeanor Assault

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Panthers tackle Michael Oher, best known for inspiring the hit movie “The Blind Side” which told his life story, has been cited for misdemeanor assault of his Uber driver.

According to Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC, the incident occurred on April 14. Oher and the driver got into an argument, which then turned physical when the driver put his hand on Oher’s face. Oher then knocked the driver to the ground.

The Panthers have acknowledged the incident, but have declined to comment further. According to a team statement via Pro Football Talk, the Panthers said, “We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael. We have no further comment at this time.”

As for Oher, he will appear for booking on Monday. As for the Uber driver, it’s generally not a good idea to put your hand on the face of 315 lb. NFL players.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn