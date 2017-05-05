USA Today: NFL Needs Colin Kaepernick

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The NFL needs to get its “priorities in order,” and a team should hire Colin Kaepernick because many league players have criminal backgrounds, according to USA Today.

Christine Brennan writes in an article for America’s largest daily newspaper that because “at least a half-dozen men who have been accused of physical or sexual assault have been welcomed into the NFL over the past week,” then Colin Kaepernick deserves to play.

All Colin did was to disrespect America’s flag, the soldiers that gave their lives fighting for it, the law enforcement officers that shed their blood on the country’s streets, and the National Anthem that reminds Americans at every NFL game just how fortunate they are to be living here.

For some reason Brennan chooses not to protest the NFL’s encouraging the employment of players with violent crime backgrounds, instead, she argues that the league’s employment of such deadbeats vindicates Kaepernick.

According to Brennan, “It was quite a surprise to see so many young men with so much violence attached to their names drafted by NFL teams little more than a week after USA TODAY Sports reported that Ray Rice himself was going to participate in the league’s social responsibility education program this year. You think everyone is getting with the plan, and then you realize they’re not. Not at all.”

Brennan defends Kaepernick’s assertion that he simply exercised his rights as a U.S. citizen, but does not defend the teams right to reject a social justice warrior extraordinaire.

Moreover, Brennan believes that the 49ers quarterback deserves to be picked up by an NFL team, especially since he is better than Blaine Gabbert, who Kaepernick replaced last year during the season, and appears to be signing with the Arizona Cardinals. Of course, Gabbert stands for the singing of the National Anthem during the pre-game ceremony.

Harry Edwards, a sociologist employed as a consultant by the San Francisco 49ers, worked with Kaepernick and claims it would be in the “leagues interest” to have Kaepernick play somewhere. Edwards says to not make a, “martyr out of him, especially when they have people on teams accused of rape and knocking women out. He was just named one of the 100 most influential people in the world (by Time magazine). Give me a break. If you’re the NFL, you want him on a team.”

Now that Kaepernick will no longer be protesting the Star Spangled Banner, Edwards informs that he has moved from “resistance to resolution” and, therefore, would make a “great model” for other players on the team.

If Kaepernick fails to be picked up by an NFL team, the sociologist activist proposes that the NFL should hire him as a deputy commissioner. “If for no other reason than to have his input and perspectives on the management of emerging situations” he stated.