Court Reveals Part of Suicide Note From Ex-NFL Star, Killer Hernandez

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

May 5 (UPI) — An excerpt of a suicide letter from ex-professional football player and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez was made public Friday by a Massachusetts judge.

Hernandez, who hanged himself in jail on April 19, addressed his fiancee Shayanna in the letter.

“Shay, you have always been my soul-mate and i want you to live life and know I’m always with you,” the letter states. “I told you what was coming indirectly!

“I love you so much and know you are an angel — literally! We split into two to come change the world! … I love you!”

Hernandez, a star tight end for the NFL’s New England Patriots from 2010 to 2012, was convicted of killing a Massachusetts man in 2013. The victim, Odin Lloyd, was a semi-professional football player and an acquaintance of Hernandez’s.

Hernandez had also been linked to multiple other shootings, including a 2012 Boston double murder that he was acquitted of five days before his death. He was serving a life sentence for Lloyd’s death.

Prison officials said Hernandez had written the biblical verse John 3:16 on his forehead before his death, and investigators found three notes tucked into a Bible in his cell.

Authorities said in an official death report Friday that Hernandez belonged to the Bloods street gang, ESPN reported.

As Hernandez was awaiting trial in 2013 at a maximum security prison, the report added, he was disciplined several times — for threatening to kill a corrections officer and his family, aggravated assault, failing a drug test, refusing to obey orders and possessing gang contraband.

Hernandez, 27, was also a bit lyrical in his suicide note.

“Tell my story fully but never think anything besides how much I love you,” he wrote. “This was … the almightys plan, not mine!”

He ended the note with, “I KNEW I LOVED YOU = SAVAGE GARDEN.”