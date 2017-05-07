NFL Rookie RB Leonard Fournette Buys Mom $110,000 Mercedes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

May 4 (UPI) — Leonard Fournette didn’t win the Heisman Trophy but he might have won Mother’s Day.

He hasn’t officially reached terms on his rookie deal yet, but the Jacksonville Jaguars running back wasted no time in gifting his mother.

Fournette posted videos and photos on social media Thursday showing off his mom’s new prize: a white Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S SUV. The former LSU star told his mom, Lory Fournette, that the car is a Mother’s Day gift.

The 2017 AMG GLE65 S starts at $110,650, according to the Mercedes-Benz official website.

Fournette, 22, is likely to see a contract similar to the one the Dallas Cowboys gave Ezekiel Elliott last year. Elliott was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He received a four-year, $24.9 million fully guaranteed deal last May. The deal also included a $16.3 million signing bonus.

Fournette was the No. 4 overall pick last Thursday and is expected to see a huge role in the offense this season.

But the 2015 consensus All-American isn’t the only first-round draft pick in the giving mood. Former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson gave his mom a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace 35T last week.

The Houston Texans traded up in the first round to snag Watson with the No. 12 overall pick.