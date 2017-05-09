ESPN Gives Tim Tebow a Contract Extension

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a time when sports journalists seem to be getting laid off left and right, Tim Tebow, between playing minor league baseball, analyzing college football for the SEC Network, and writing books, has established himself as perhaps the most over-employed man in sports media.

On Monday, Tebow received news that he will stay busy for the foreseeable future.

According to Pro Football Talk, “ESPN announced (Monday) that it has extended Tebow’s contract, and he’ll keep working on the SEC Network as a college football studio commentator, and also work on the college football playoff.”

ESPN Senior VP of Event and Studio Production, Stephanie Druley explained the network’s decision to extend Tebow, “Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his analysis of college football and surprised many fans with his strong opinions and engaging presence on SEC Nation. His unique experiences within the SEC and his broad national fan base are huge assets to SEC Nation and ESPN’s larger CFP coverage.”

Tebow, understandably, approves of ESPN’s decision. The former Heisman winner said, “Over the last three years, ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family. I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning, and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

ESPN laid off a lot of good people over the last couple weeks, while retaining too many of the personalities who gave the network a dirty name. However, in this case, they got it right.

