NBA’s Chris Bosh Sued by Porn Company After Renting Player’s Mansion for Film Shoot

An adult film company is suing the Miami Heat’s Chris Bosh after having rented the player’s mansion, and claiming to find mold and unsafe conditions that they say led to sickness among the crew, reports say.

A company named X-Art rented Bosh’s Pacific Palisades home in December 2016 to be used as a backdrop for some of its upscale porn films. The film company paid $46,000 for a month’s rent, and set down a $92,000 security deposit. But, the rental didn’t go as smoothly as the company had hoped, gossip site TMZ reported.

In the lawsuit, Colette and Brigham Field, owners of X-Art, charge that the mansion was unsafe and filled with toxic mold, roof leaks, rat droppings, plumbing problems, and slow internet connections. The couple is suing to get their $92,000 security deposit back. They are also demanding unspecified damages.

The Fields say in their lawsuit that they “had to seek medical assistance for sickness and rashes that they suffered from the time when the mold could be seen and smelled.”

The lawsuit was filed in L.A. County Superior Court this month, TMZ reported.

Bosh, who started his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors in 2003, is a two-time NBA Champ and eleven-time NBA All-Star, and in 2002 won the title of “Mr. Basketball” during his high school years in Texas.

