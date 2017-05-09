Vegas Oddsmakers Give Patriots Highest Over/Under Win Total in 10 Years

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

I’m not quite sure how to say this, but Vegas thinks the 2017 Patriots are kind of a big deal.

How big a deal? How about highest projected win total in ten years?

According to oddsmaker Bovada, the Patriots have a projected win total of 12.5. Meaning, if you take the over, you would be betting that the Patriots win thirteen games this year.

Which, sure, the Patriots normally finish in that kind of rarefied-air in terms of wins. But, to actually predict that before the start of the season, before you know who will get injured?

The Patriots, naturally, remain heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl. Which means, between this nearly unprecedented win projection and the Super Bowl projection, the rest of the league might as well take the season off.

According to Pro Football Talk, “The next-highest win over/unders are the Steelers and Seahawks, each of whom are at 10.5. At the bottom of the league are the Browns and 49ers, with win over/unders at 4.5.”

The Patriots made several key offseason additions to their roster. Notably, Kony Ealy, Brandin Cooks, Rex Burkhead, and others. Though, should the Patriots get a healthy Rob Gronkowski back that might make for the biggest offseason gain of all.

