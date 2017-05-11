Clemson to Become Second College Football Team to Visit Trump White House

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Reports now say that the Clemson Tigers will become the second college football team to visit the White House during the Donald Trump era.

It has been five months since Clemson’s January 9, 35-31 squeaker over Alabama that handed the South Carolinians a college football national championship. Now, it has been confirmed that the team is slotted for a June 9 visit to the White House, according to The Post and Courier.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that the impending visit was an exciting prospect.

“I got to do it as a player back in 1992 — the spring of 1993 — so I’m excited for our guys to have an opportunity to get to go,” Swinney told the paper. “I don’t know if all of them can go, some of our (former) seniors have camps and stuff, but it’ll be a fun trip. The Capitol and the White House — you get to do something in a way that very few people get to do.”

The close game was Clemson’s first national championship since 1981 and served as the very first championship rematch since the game was introduced with the BCS in 1998. The two teams went head-to-head back in 2015, but in that contest, Alabama came out ahead of the Tigers 45-40.

Clemson will be the second college team to visit the White House since Donald Trump became president. In May the Air Force football team visited the Trump White House to celebrate its Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy win. The award, launched in 1972, commemorates the best service academy based on their records against each other.

“The cadets here not only represent the future of our Air Force but the future of our country. Their skill, dedication, loyalty and patriotism represent the very best of America,” Trump said in his May 2 address.

