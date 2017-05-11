Massive Alligator Startles Golfers with Parking Lot Stroll

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

May 11 (UPI) — Golfers in North Carolina were stunned to see a massive alligator walk from the parking lot to a putting practice area at the course’s entrance.

The Oak Island Golf Club, located south of Wilmington, posted a video to Facebook showing the alligator, estimated to be about 12 feet long, slowly walking from the parking lot to the putting practice area without taking any apparent notice of the crowd of gawkers it attracted.

Commenters said gators are sometimes seen around the water hazards at the course, but the parking lot encounter was far more rare.

Facebook users remarked on the reptile’s impressive size — its length as well as its nearly 2 feet of height.

“Wow, he’s got better ground clearance than I would have thought! You could putt under him if you timed it right,” one commenter joked.