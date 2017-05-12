Skip to content

Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Gives Up First-Class Airplane Seat to Soldier

Patrick Kane
The Associated Press

by Warner Todd Huston12 May 20170

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane is receiving accolades from coast to coast after giving up his first-class airline seat to an American soldier who entered the plane in uniform.

The selfless act was reported by Teri Truss, a flight attendant for Envoy Air, who jumped to her Twitter account to report what she witnessed on a Thursday flight.

On May 10, Truss reported, “Patrick Kane from The BLACKHAWKS gave up his 1st Class seat to a SOLDIER…what a class act.”

As the day rolled on, the tweet went viral and now has 16,000 likes and over 4,000 re-tweets.

“He said, ‘There’s a soldier on this flight,’ and I said ‘Yeah, OK?'” Truss later said in an interview. “He said, ‘I would like for him to sit up front, and I would like to give him my first-class seat, and I’ll go to the back.’ I’m like, ‘Are you sure?’ He said yes, and I was like, ‘Perfect, great opportunity.'”

Many people talk about doing things for our soldiers, but here is a man that allowed his own ease and comfort to literally take a back seat when it came to one of our best and brightest.

