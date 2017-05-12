Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Gives Up First-Class Airplane Seat to Soldier

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane is receiving accolades from coast to coast after giving up his first-class airline seat to an American soldier who entered the plane in uniform.

The selfless act was reported by Teri Truss, a flight attendant for Envoy Air, who jumped to her Twitter account to report what she witnessed on a Thursday flight.

On May 10, Truss reported, “Patrick Kane from The BLACKHAWKS gave up his 1st Class seat to a SOLDIER…what a class act.”

Patrick Kane from The BLACKHAWKS gave up his 1st Class seat to a SOLDIER…what a class act… pic.twitter.com/NKTDWXWdZA — Teri Truss (@TeriTruss) May 11, 2017

As the day rolled on, the tweet went viral and now has 16,000 likes and over 4,000 re-tweets.

“He said, ‘There’s a soldier on this flight,’ and I said ‘Yeah, OK?'” Truss later said in an interview. “He said, ‘I would like for him to sit up front, and I would like to give him my first-class seat, and I’ll go to the back.’ I’m like, ‘Are you sure?’ He said yes, and I was like, ‘Perfect, great opportunity.'”

Many people talk about doing things for our soldiers, but here is a man that allowed his own ease and comfort to literally take a back seat when it came to one of our best and brightest.

