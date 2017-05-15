San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Calls President Donald Trump ‘Embarrassing’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is out there again, popping off about politics and attacking President Donald Trump, this time calling him an “embarrassing” president.

Coach Popovich ended his pregame interview for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals by tearing into the commander-in-chief on Sunday, insisting that Trump has cast a “paranoid” cloud over America, USA Today reported:

Usually, things happen in the world, and you go to work, and you’ve got your family, and you’ve got your friend, and you do what you do, but to this day I feel like there’s a cloud, a pall, over the whole country, in a paranoid surreal sort of way that’s got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election. It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself. It’s embarrassing. It’s dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for and what we expect the country to be. But for this individual, he’s at a game show, and everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country.

The 68-year-old coach continued, saying, “When he talks about those things, that’s just a ruse. That’s disingenuous, cynical and fake.”

Popovich has been quite vocal about his dislike for Trump.

At the end of January, in a long rant during a press availability before a game with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Popovich groused that you, “can’t believe anything that comes out of” Trump’s mouth. In that same interview, Popovich called Trump “dangerous” and “thin-skinned,” as well.

Also, in February, the coach again attacked Trump and was even heard blowing off anyone sick of hearing about the Popovich line on politics. Indeed, he seemed to doubt the very sanity of anyone who disagrees with his own political point of view when he said that living in an America where people would vote for Donald Trump makes this a “strange land.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com