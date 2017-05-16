Skip to content

Despite Receiving a Vasectomy Antonio Cromartie Awaits Child #14

Antonio Cromartie
The Associated Press

by Dylan Gwinn16 May 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

America’s dad is back at it again.

Despite considerable advances in modern vasectomy science, free agent NFL player Antonio Cromartie and his wife Terricka are expecting their fourteenth child:

The most recent addition will be the couple’s sixth child together. Amazingly, the child will also be the third conceived by Cromartie since having a vasectomy. The couple had twins after Cromartie had the procedure:

Cromartie remains an unsigned free agent in search of a team, and a serious health care plan.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

X