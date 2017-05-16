Despite Receiving a Vasectomy Antonio Cromartie Awaits Child #14

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

America’s dad is back at it again.

Despite considerable advances in modern vasectomy science, free agent NFL player Antonio Cromartie and his wife Terricka are expecting their fourteenth child:

The most recent addition will be the couple’s sixth child together. Amazingly, the child will also be the third conceived by Cromartie since having a vasectomy. The couple had twins after Cromartie had the procedure:

From every prenatal appointment to every doctors visit, well or sick babies up all night I couldn’t of picked a better Father, how blessed we are to have you @antoniocromartie31 #jynx&jadores1yrcheckup A post shared by TERRICKA CROMARTIE (@iluvterricka) on May 9, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Cromartie remains an unsigned free agent in search of a team, and a serious health care plan.

