Despite Receiving a Vasectomy Antonio Cromartie Awaits Child #14

America’s dad is back at it again.
Despite considerable advances in modern vasectomy science, free agent NFL player Antonio Cromartie and his wife Terricka are expecting their fourteenth child:
The most recent addition will be the couple’s sixth child together. Amazingly, the child will also be the third conceived by Cromartie since having a vasectomy. The couple had twins after Cromartie had the procedure:
Cromartie remains an unsigned free agent in search of a team, and a serious health care plan.
Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.