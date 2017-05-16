First Woman in 30 Years to Call Play-By-Play Coming to the NFL

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The NFL is poised to put a woman in the booth to call Monday Night Football play-by-play for the first time in 30 years.

The league is set to hand the microphone to ESPN’s Beth Mowins who is expected to become the NFL’s regular-season broadcaster, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch.

Beth Mowins is set to be the first woman to call an NFL regular season game in 30 years (by @richarddeitsch) https://t.co/2HLSailOHF pic.twitter.com/VjKpEiAfrR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 15, 2017

The NFL announced that Mowins will call the “Monday Night Football” bout between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos on Sept. 11. It’s the second game of the NFL’s annual Week 1 doubleheader.

As Deitsch noted, no woman has called an NFL game for 30 years since Gayle Sierens called a Seahawks-Chiefs game on December 27, 1987. Unlike Sierens, who got her one chance and never called another regular-season NFL game again, Mowins may end up being a regular in the broadcast booth.

Mowins doesn’t come to this as a novice and has a lot of experience calling football play-by-play. She has called Oakland Raiders exhibition games for the last two seasons and that is in addition to her work calling college football.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.