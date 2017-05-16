Seahawks Pete Carroll Open to Signing Colin Kaepernick, RGIII

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

He didn’t exactly offer a ringing endorsement, or call his shot, but Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll did indeed leave the door open to signing Colin Kaepernick.

Appearing on the Brock and Salk Show on ESPN 710 in Seattle, Carroll discussed the team’s plan to add to the QB depth chart behind starter Russell Wilson. The hosts then asked Carroll if those plans might include Kaepernick or RGIII.

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll said. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

In many ways, Seattle would be a perfect landing spot for Kaepernick. Seattle is an extremely liberal area, and Carroll was an outspoken critic of the Iraq War, in addition to being a 9/11 truther.

Several Seahawks players also voiced support for Kaepernick’s anthem protests last year. Specifically, Doug Baldwin, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, and Jeremy Lane.

The Seahawks have legitimate Super Bowl expectations headed into this season, and starter Wilson hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career. Kaepernick can be a suitable backup, but given his highly questionable decision making and accuracy issues, Seahawks fans better hope Wilson continues to stay healthy.

