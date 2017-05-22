McGregor To Mayweather: ‘Sign Your End, Or You Are Just a Mouth’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After a brief, unspoken truce, Conor McGregor has restarted the war of words with Floyd Mayweather.

On Saturday night, McGregor posted a picture of himself and a pair of boxing gloves on Twitter:

Solid work today.

Sign your end Floyd or you are just a mouth. pic.twitter.com/YWCqoHWA2B — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 21, 2017

Two of the biggest reasons why Mayweather has not yet signed his end, have to do with the profit split and makeup of the undercard for the fight. UFC President Dana White has meetings scheduled with Mayweather and his representatives this week in order to try reach an agreement.

There had been some thought of making the undercard events UFC fights. However, that’s an idea that White has taken off the table, saying, “It would be boxing. It’s going to be a typical boxing match where it’s all about the main event and not the undercard. That’s boxing,” White said. “This won’t be a UFC event. It’s going to be a boxing event. So international is wide open, the slate is clear on our side to do whatever. I don’t know what obstacles or hurdles they have to jump over.”

With the money that the McGregor-Mayweather fight is expected earn in pay-per-view dollars, the two sides will have a powerful incentive to clear those hurdles.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn