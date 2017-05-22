Tim Tebow Accidentally Drills Spectator Right in The Boys with a Baseball

Tim Tebow is well known for his love of children. However, he may have inadvertently endangered a spectator’s ability to further procreate.

Tebow, currently a member of the Mets Single-A affiliate, the Columbia Fireflies, recently made an off-target throw during warmups that caught a fan from New Jersey directly in the cojones.

Doug Brustman had purchased tickets to the game right after they became available, largely due to the fact that his teenage daughter is a big fan of Tebow’s. Brustman, however, was not a fan of what happened when Tebow overthrew a teammate during warmups.

According to the New York Post, Brustman said, “They were warming up and throwing in front us, and I wasn’t paying attention. I hear this guy behind me yell, ‘Watch out.’ And as he’s yelling, the ball comes right through the railing and hits me right in the nuts. It was a direct hit.”

Overcome by pain, but still able to speak, Brustman asked, “Who threw that?”

“It was literally like a Seinfeld episode. The guy behind me shouts, ‘It was TEBOW,’” said Brustman. “It reminded me of his days with the Jets when he couldn’t complete a pass. This guy is so inaccurate, even with a baseball.”

Tebow later came over after stretching to make it up to the Brustman’s. The former Florida Gator signed the ball he hit Brustman with, in addition to two of his books that Brustman’s daughter had brought with her just in case she had a chance to meet Tebow.

As a funny aside, Brustman attended the University of Tennessee, one of Florida’s biggest rivals, and was wearing a University of Tennessee hat when Tebow hit him down under.

“I said, ‘I think you saw my hat and beaned me with the ball.’ He looked at my hat, laughed and fist-bumped me.”

Despite the pain, and the fact that Tebow played for one of his school’s chief rivals, Brustman will not hold a grudge against Tebow, saying, “He didn’t have to come over. How can you hate him? He’s almost too good to be true.”

When you can throw a baseball directly at the family jewels, and that person still has glowing things to say about you, you’re doing something right.

