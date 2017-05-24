SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Seattle Seahawks announced they are offering anti-American protester Colin Kaepernick a workout. The offer comes only days after a self-professed Socialist member of the Seattle City Council wrote a letter demanding that the Seahawks give the former San Francisco 49er a shot at joining the team.

The Seahawks are going to audition some backup players and “barring a change of plans” Kaepernick is expected to be among them, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Seahawks are slated to work out reserve QBs soon & barring a change of plans, Colin Kaepernick is expected to be one of them, per sources. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reportedly said that Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III are under consideration as a backup for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Kaepernick spent the whole of last season protesting against the United States, our flag, our police, our soldiers, and refusing to stand for the national anthem. But, as the season ended he gained his free agency and has since found no team interested in bringing his brand of controversy into their locker room.

The announcement of the workout comes on the heels of a letter by socialist city council member Kshama Sawant, who demanded that the Seahawks reach out to Kaepernick.

In her letter, Sawant insisted that the “only reason” Kaepernick was not able to find a new team after becoming a free agent is because of his anti-American protests.

“I am not a football expert, but everything I have read strongly suggests that the only reason a player with Kaepernick’s skills is still a free agent,” Sawant wrote, “is because of the backlash against his courageous leadership last year against racism, brutality, and discrimination. If that makes other teams wary of signing him, shame on them. In Seattle, we know our communities will only benefit from his activism as well as his talents on the field.”

Sawant went on to call Kaepernick a “leader amongst professional athletes for speaking out on social justice issues” and ended saying “the working people of Seattle and our youth will be proud to welcome Colin Kaepernick.”

“Please do everything in your power to sign him to the Seahawks. Thank you for your time and consideration,” Sawant concluded.

Apparently, the political pressure worked its wonders on coach Pete Carroll.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.