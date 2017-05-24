NFL Network Reporter Continues to Trash Donald Trump and Supporters

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NFL Network reporter Michael Silver continues to trash President Donald J. Trump, and Republicans in general, on his Twitter page.

Over the last few days, Silver has been on fire.

Silver retweeted a gentleman named Jamie Gilstrap who wrote about President Trump tweeting a lot, “A certain government official can hurl the most reckless tweets of all.”

A Patriots fan named Erik Stanleysen‏ replied to Silver’s retweet – “The last President and the one before him and the one before him did much worse than tweets.”

Silver responded to Stayleysen, “You’re an idiot.”

You have to wonder how Patriots owner Robert Kraft would feel about one of his team’s supporters being called “an idiot,” by an NFL Network employee.

A fan tweeted at Silver, “I voted third party, Both Trump and Hillary were two sides of the same coin. Unlike most ppl, I don’t believe in binary options.”

Sounds like a fair, measured tweet. Silver replied, “You think they were the same? I can’t help you.”

True. Trump, unlike Clinton, didn’t approve the transfer of 20 percent of U.S. uranium to Russia or destroy 33,000 e-mails. It’s unlikely that’s what Silver, a Cal-Berkeley graduate, is referring to when he asked, “You think they’re the same?” He was a Clinton supporter, which is his right.

On May 19, CNN host Anderson Cooper said to Republican panelist Jeffrey Lord, “If [President Trump] took a dump on his desk, you would defend it.”

Silver came to Cooper’s defense and tweeted, “I have zero sympathy for Jeffrey Lord. He sucks.”

A man named “Ruger” replied to Silver’s tweet about Cooper/Lord by tweeting, “This is a good example of the shit storm that is America,”

Silver responded to Ruger by tweeting, “Don’t blame America. Blame the stooge (Lord) paid by a network to defend a fiasco.”

So clearly Silver feels Lord, a former Ronald Reagan staffer, had this coming to him. But, how would Silver feel if somebody said to him, “If Browns coach Hue Jackson (a close friend of Silver) took a dump on his desk, you would defend it?”

He might block that individual, which he is wont to do on Twitter to people with opposite views. On May 19 he tweeted, “Now 2000+ net followers down over last couple of weeks… and just getting started with The Purge.”

How is good for the NFL Network and NFL.com (where he’s a columnist) for one of their biggest stars to revel in dropping Twitter followers? Twitter is a great place to promote product.

Silver also tweets quite a bit about allegations the Russian’s hacked the 2016 election.

Heath, a football fan from red state Oklahoma, tweeted to Silver, “If you believe that foreign gov’ts haven’t infiltrated both sides of the aisle, then you haven’t been paying attention.”

A Raider fan with the handle @piccfootankle jumped in by tweeting, “Russia interfered with the election WHILE OBAMA was Potus and he did nothing.”

Silver responded, “Translation: ‘My guy won so treason is cool.’”

Silver also chimed in on the stock market surge since President Trump got elected.

A Silver follower named James Thomson tweeted, “Not sure what it is that makes people think the stock market does better under Republican presidents.”

Silver responded, “Being uninformed?”

This goes on almost daily, and it’s surprising the NFL allows it, since football is very popular in places like Ohio, Pennsylvania, Alabama and Texas, red states that carried Trump. Silver’s twitter war on Trump, and those who lean to the right, can’t be good for business.