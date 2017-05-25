Vice President Mike Pence Scheduled to Attend Indy 500

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It has been confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence is headed to the 2017 running of the Indianapolis 500.

There has been no announcement by race officials if the veep will have any specific role during the race. Bu,t Pence has attended the event in the past, ABC Channel 6 reported.

Last year, when he was still Governor of Indiana, Pence attended the race with his family.

Beautiful day at @IMS to enjoy this race day tradition with family and friends! #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/k8JoNVEIyE — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) May 29, 2016

The vice president’s wife, Karen Pence, also tweeted about their experiences at the famed race last year.

Security measures are not yet known, but it is sure that heightened security will be put in place for the vice president’s visit.

Even before the announcement of the veep’s visit to the race, though, officials were already dealing with an escalated level of security, especially in the wake of the terror attack on a concert in Manchester, England.

But, officials are staying mum about the plans.

“That security will be seen and unseen,” Indiana State Police Capt. Dave Bursten told the Indianapolis Star. “But part of a good plan is not sharing specific details that could educate the very element that seeks to do harm.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.