Patriots to Sponsor ‘Gay Bowl 17’ This October

The Patriots are no stranger to making history in championship games. However, this October the defending Super Bowl champs will make history in an entirely different kind of bowl game.

According to Cyd Ziegler of Outsports, the New England Patriots will become the first NFL team ever to sponsor the Gay Bowl. That announcement made official by Boston’s Flag Football group at a recent awards banquet.

The Gay Bowl is an annual event for LGBT flag football teams who compete against each other in three different divisions. The event sponsored by the Patriots, Gay Bowl 17, will take place from October 5-8.

The Gay Bowl began in 2002, and the Patriots have a history of involvement with the event. In 2003, New England sent linebacker Andre Tippett to preside over the tournament’s ceremonial coin flip. Patriots owner Robert Kraft also attended a scholarship dinner for the Boston flag football league, which honored Chris Morse, a local LGBT athlete.

