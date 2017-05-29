Tiger Woods Arrested for DUI in Florida

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods was reportedly arrested around 3 a.m. near his home in Jupiter, FL.

Here's Tiger Woods' mugshot after his arrest on DUI charge pic.twitter.com/d6f8CpOIc5 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 29, 2017

The 41-year-old has been battling back injuries over the years and underwent his fourth back surgery in April in attempt to revive his faltering career after blaming back spasms for an early exit at the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

