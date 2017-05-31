SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Spike Lee has some explaining to do.

Three days after the leftist filmmaker, and avowed Kaepernick supporter, took to Instagram to thank Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick, a report has emerged that the Seahawks in fact have no intention of signing Colin Kaepernick.

According to Pro Football Talk, “Pat Kirwan of SiriusXM NFL Radio said today that he doesn’t expect the Seahawks to sign Kaepernick. That’s particularly noteworthy because Kirwan has a long and close relationship with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, dating to their time together when Carroll was defensive coordinator and then head coach of the Jets from 1990 to 1994. Kirwan didn’t say Carroll was the source of his belief that Kaepernick won’t be a Seahawk, but it seems unlikely that Kirwan would have bad information about the team his old friend coaches.”

Seattle, much like San Francisco, is one of the biggest liberal outposts on the left coast. Considering the activism of players like Doug Baldwin, and the fact that Pete Carroll himself is a 9/11 truther and an Iraq war critic to boot, if Seattle ever truly had interest in Kaepernick it’s unlikely that interest would have evaporated over Kaepernick’s politics or because of a perceived backlash over his politics.

What’s more likely is that Kaepernick and the Seahawks couldn’t agree on financial terms. Seattle doesn’t have a ton of cap space and Kaepernick probably doesn’t want to play for the veteran minimum, especially considering that he could likely find himself in a much more powerful financial bargaining position later, should a team lose a starter and all of a sudden become desperate for a starting quarterback.

