After the front gate of LeBron James’ Los Angeles home was defaced with a racial epithet, many sports writers rushed to the player’s support even before any investigation determined just what happened. As a result of the incident, one writer even proclaimed James better than Michael Jordan even though James’ playing record has not yet approached Jordan’s achievements. And, it’s all because James is a liberal.

After the incident, Kyle Koster of TheBigLead proclaimed that James has “exceeded seemingly impossible expectations both on the court and off of it.” Not necessarily because of his playing record, but because he has repeatedly spoken out on politics, and always in a reliably left-wing fashion.

Koster’s proclamation of sainthood for James comes after police in L.A. reported that they were considering investigating the graffiti as a hate crime. This was all Koster needed to place James among a pantheon of civil rights activists, quite despite the actual outcome of an investigation that has only just started.

And in the cases of these “hate crimes,” the actual outcome is important because these incidents have repeatedly been proven to be hoaxes over and over again.

But facts don’t seem to be of much interest to Koster who has already decided what the Cavaliers player’s “legacy” will be.

“James is a polarizing player,” Koster admits. But he then negates that controversy saying, “His greatness is somehow underappreciated because he constantly commits the grave sin of not being Michael Jordan. But even the most vocal hater should recognize the way LeBron has exceeded seemingly impossible expectations both on the court and off of it.”

“One may dislike James the player. One may disagree with his politics. But he carries his head high and with honor, even as the weight of the world resides on his shoulders,” Koster insists.

This would be the same LeBron James who dismissed all Republican voters as “goofy” merely because they disagreed with his choice of Hillary Clinton for president of the United States.

The lionization of the liberal player continued apace as Koster seemed to appoint James as the next Rosa Parks.

Koster insisted that James’ left-wing politics “will be part of his legacy when it’s all said and done.”

The writer even admitted James won’t catch up to Jordan’s greatness on the court, saying, “He’ll likely never catch Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all-time.”

But, you see, that doesn’t matter because James has the right politics. “But his willingness to speak on the issues and general humanity stand in stark contrast to Jordan,” Koster wrote.

Once again a sports writer has decided that excellence in sports should be dismissed if said player doesn’t express a sufficient amount of fealty to left-wing politics. And in Koster’s opinion, Jordan’s unsurpassed excellence has been entirely wiped away merely because he hasn’t spent his retirement stumping for Hillary and discounting the intelligence and humanity of people who might want to vote for Republicans.

“James’ legacy will never be only about basketball,” Koster concluded. “And that’s a good thing.”

Good. Apparently because, like Goldilocks and the third bed, James’ politics are just right.

